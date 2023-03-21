3,846 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NRG stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

