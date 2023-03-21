4,489 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.