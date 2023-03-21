4,489 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

O opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

