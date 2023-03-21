5,778 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

