6,176 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 205.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

