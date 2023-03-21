7,419 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Sysco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 171,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Profile

Featured Stories

