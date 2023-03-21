Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 707 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CDNS opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $209.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,187,567.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,147 shares of company stock worth $58,743,929. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.