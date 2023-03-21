Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

