Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

