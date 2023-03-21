Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

