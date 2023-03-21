Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,997.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

