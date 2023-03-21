Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

MPC stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

