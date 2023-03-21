Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

