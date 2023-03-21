Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

