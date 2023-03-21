Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

