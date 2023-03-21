Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.