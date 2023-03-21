Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.