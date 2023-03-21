Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

SEDG stock opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.14. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.05.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

