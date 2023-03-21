Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

