Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $98.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

