Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $298.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average is $299.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,292,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.