Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,061 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

