Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 750 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.32 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

