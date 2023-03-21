Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

TMUS opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

