Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. American National Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,822,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 189,656 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.