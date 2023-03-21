Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPC opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.