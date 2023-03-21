Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.93.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

