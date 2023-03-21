Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

