Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is American National Bank’s 5th Largest Position

American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

