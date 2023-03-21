Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

