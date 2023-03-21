Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.