Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

