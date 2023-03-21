Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

