Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

