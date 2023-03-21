Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carret Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

