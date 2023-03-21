Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 153,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

