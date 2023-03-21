Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $53,209,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 305,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

