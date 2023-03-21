Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.