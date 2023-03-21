Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

