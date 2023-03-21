Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Apple makes up 24.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

