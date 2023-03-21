Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.