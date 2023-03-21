Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

