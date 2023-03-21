Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.1% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $53,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

