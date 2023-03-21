Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,104,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $95,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

