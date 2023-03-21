Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Amanda Harsas Acquires 100,000 Shares

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Amanda Harsas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,157.31).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 27.35 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.75 and a beta of 0.15. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.50.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

