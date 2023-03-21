Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Amanda Harsas Acquires 100,000 Shares

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Amanda Harsas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,157.31).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 27.35 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.75 and a beta of 0.15. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 68 ($0.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.50.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
