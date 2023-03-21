AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) insider Carr Bettis purchased 2,500 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AudioEye Stock Up 1.6 %

AEYE opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioEye

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.