AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) insider Carr Bettis purchased 2,500 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AudioEye Stock Up 1.6 %
AEYE opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
