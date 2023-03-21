Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

