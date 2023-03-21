Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

