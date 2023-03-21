B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $20,393,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,873,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

