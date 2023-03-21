Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $89,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

MSA Safety Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company's stock.

MSA stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

